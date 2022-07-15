37 million Pinoys overweight, obese: PH Nutrition Council

Marketgoers purchase goods at Litex Market in Quezon City on June 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

PH Nutrition Council pushes vs advertisements of unhealthy food

MANILA - Around 37 million Filipinos are either overweight or obese, an official of the Philippines’ Nutrition Council said on Friday, as it cautioned the public against the consumption of unhealthy food.

While there are also millions of Filipinos who experience hunger due to the rising cost of commodities, there are also those who suffer the ill effects of being overweight, said Jovita Raval, Nutrition Information and Education Division.

Obesity usually come from too much consumption of salty and fatty foods, as well as lack of sleep and proper exercise, she said.

“Kailangan talaga tugunan na mabigyan sila ng balanseng diet, yung hindi maaalat at sobrang mamantikang pagkain at kailangan isulong natin yung physical activity,” she said.

“Sa kabataan, importanteng magkaroon sila ng tamang oras ng pagtulog,” she said.

The Nutrition Council is pushing for the approval of a “nutrient profile model”, which will give consumers a list of unhealthy foods that should not be advertised to children, she said.

“Isinusulong natin na ang mga lokal na pamahalaan ay magkaroon din ng ordinansa na ipagbawal yung pagbenta, pagmarket, mga advertising ng mga hindi masustansyang pagkain at inumin dahil malaking impluwensya yan sa mga kabataan,” she said.

The government also needs to address the opposite side of the spectrum, which is malnutrition, Raval said.

“May pag aaral din na ang mga ibang pamilya dahil naging kapos ang kanilang kinikita, imbis na kung dati kumakain ng isda, naging kumakain ng processed food, ng mga delata, mga instant noodles na hindi gaano kasustansya,” she said.

Raval advised families to prioritize buying food - especially fruits and vegetables - over other expenses such as vices.

Planting simple crops can help families get nutritious food at very minimal costs, she said.

“Yung mga batang underweight, kapag nagkasakita pa sila at sobrang bagsak na ng kanilang katawan, maaari na nilang ikamatay ito kaya talagang nakakabahala,” she said.

“May pagkain naman na hindi ganoon kamahal pero hindi natin pinapansin, tulad ng mga madadahong, berdeng gulay… Piliin din natin ang mga monggo at mga beans… Isa yan sa murang source ng pagkain na siksik sa protina,” she said.