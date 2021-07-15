Second batch of Moderna vaccine doses arrive in the Philippines

The doses, which will be divided between the government and the private sector, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City Tuesday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Around 250,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines Thursday afternoon— a batch that will be divided between government and the private sector.

The doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

Of the amount, 194,400 doses were bought by the government, while 56,400 were bought by private companies, headed by ICTSI, under a tripartite agreement.

Part of the vaccines bought by the government will be allocated to NCR Plus 10, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. Distribution of vaccine doses to the LGUs is expected on Friday.

This area covers Metro Manila and the cities of Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan De Oro, Baguio, Zamboanga, Dumaguete, Tuguegarao, General Santos, Naga, and Legazpi.

"Mayroon tayong allocation plan (We have an allocation plan). Some of it will go to the NCR Plus 10," Duque said as he waited for the shipment at the airport.

“‘Yung sa private kanila na ‘yan,” he added.

(As to the private companies, that's theirs.)

Duque also explained why the government will receive more Moderna doses compared to the private sector.

“Mas maganda nga sa gobyerno mas malaki… Alalahanin ninyo naumpisahan na rin natin ang pagbabakuna sa kanila (mga manggagawa sa pribadong kompanya), even prior to this arrival. I suppose the adjustments have already factored in the fact na nabigyan na rin natin sila, ‘yung mga private sector A4,” he said.

(It's better for it to go to the government. We've already started the vaccination of private sector workers even prior to this arrival. I suppose the adjustments have already factored in the fact that we have vaccinated the private sector under the A4 category.)

“Ang importante dumating at na-distribute natin,” he added.

(What's important is that they arrived and we have already distributed them.)

As of writing, around 500,400 doses or 2.5 percent of the 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses bought by the government and private sector from Moderna have arrived in the Philippines.

“Gusto ko rin sana 2.5 million (doses), di ba? Kaso patingi-tingi, dahil siguro ‘yung kanilang supply limited din, and they have to supply all other countries, hindi lang tayo,” Duque explained.

(I'd want to receive 2.5 million doses too but it comes in tranches because probably of the limited supply, and they have to supply all other countries, not just ours.)

Around 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the Philippines.

Around 1.6 million shots of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson are estimated to arrive on Friday— the first batch for the said brand. This is a donation by the United States coursed through vaccine sharing facility COVAX. A second batch of 1.6 million vaccines will be delivered on Saturday.

Around 1.1 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive on Friday, while another 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine doses will arrive on Saturday.

— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News