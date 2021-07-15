NCR to fully vaccinate half of target population by September 2021: MMDA chief

Families stroll along the Manila Baywalk amid the general community quarantine on June 20, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to fully vaccinate over half of its residents in 2 months, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Benhur Abalos said Thursday.

As of July 13, Metro Manila has inoculated 5.8 million people, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Cities in the capital region can vaccinate "107,000 people daily" this month until September, he said.

"That's about 14.2 million [people]. By the end of September, at least more than one-half of Metro Manila ay naka-2 dose na (will have had 2 doses)," he said.

Metro Manila mayors have also agreed to be stricter in implementing granular lockdowns to stop possible spikes of cases in the capital region, Abalos said.

"We have to really be strict. Kapag may surge ka sa isang kalye o barangay, lockdown kaagad 'yan," he said.

(If there is a surge in one street or village, it has to be placed under lockdown immediately.)

"Ibibigay mo agad sa genome center para ma-determine kung ito ba ay Delta variant o hindi. We're on our toes here," he said of the highly contagious variant.

(They have to submit samples to the Philippine Genome Center to determine if it's the Delta variant or not.)

In recent weeks, several Metro Manila cities have halted the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines due to the lack of supply from the national government.

Abalos declined to say if Metro Manila mayors preferred to ease community quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region.

"Kung ano po sabihin ng health experts ngayon ay susundin po natin," he said.

(We will follow what our health experts will say.)

Metro Manila, once the epicenter of COVID-19 in the Philippines, has recorded a total of 536,145 cases as of July 14, 2021, according to data from the Department of Health.

Of this number, 521,112 have recovered, 8,111 died, while the rest are still battling the disease.

