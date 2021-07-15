Metro Manila Council orders local units to standardize rules on allowing minors outdoors

Children go outside in Marikina City to play on July 13, 2021. Guidelines regarding allowing children ages five and up in GCQ areas are currently being crafted after gaining approval by the IATF. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Council on Thursday told local government units in the capital region to enact guidelines on allowing children aged 5 above outdoors, as some of them had reservations on the matter.

In a resolution signed by the local chief executives, the council said localities in Metro Manila should standardize their rules on allowing minors to go outdoors in areas under general community quarantine(GCQ) and modified GCQ as announced by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

This, as some local officials expressed reservations on the matter following the threat of virus strains, especially the more transmissible Delta variant which experts credited for the overwhelming surge in India last April.

Under the resolution, officials should issue executive orders and ordinances outlining the following, among others:

Which parks and outdoor areas children are allowed

Classification of these parks (al fresco, or those outside malls with free air-flow)

Limiting of venue capacity to up to 50 percent to avoid crowding

Deployment of "marshals" in private-owned areas and in parks

Requiring the supervision of adults

Other "reasonable" conditions to "ensure the promotion and protection of the welfare of minors"

Children must be supervised by adults and observe minimum public health standards, including wearing of face masks and physical distancing, Malacañang earlier said.

The IATF barred children from “mixed-use indoor/outdoor buildings and facilities such as malls and similar establishments.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved Metro Manila's shift to regular GCQ from July 16 to 31, according to his spokesman Harry Roque.

Authorities have given the green light for children aged 12 and above to be vaccinated, but not until other priority groups have been inoculated.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos this year to safely reopen the economy. At least 4 million people have so far been fully inoculated, government data showed on Thursday.

