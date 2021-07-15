Pimentel tells Roque: PDP-Laban can produce another president even with few members

MANILA - Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Thursday slammed Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque for saying that PDP-Laban would only be left with a few members should it oust its chairman President Rodrigo Duterte.

Roque issued the statement days after PDP-Laban expelled Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, the party's vice chairman, and 2 other officers for their alleged "disloyalty."

"Kung totoo nga na kami'y galing sa traysikel, 'di ba naka-produce kami ng presidente nung 2016? Eh 'di, uulitin natin," Pimentel, a longtime member of PDP-Laban and currently its executive vice chairman, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

In 2016, PDP-Laban - which used to be smaller in terms of membership - defeated then-ruling Liberal Party as Duterte won the presidential race. The LP's bet was former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas.

Duterte and his close allies in the party have been at odds with their acting president, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, easing out the latter from meetings a few months before the filing of the certificate of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

Duterte and Pacquiao themselves are engaged in a word war after the latter criticized the administration for its "lacking" approach against China on the South China Sea issue, and the continuing corruption in government.

Pacquiao is currently in the United States to train for an upcoming boxing bout in August.

"Ang mga political party, parang behikulo 'yan, mga sasakyan," said Pimentel, whose father, the late former Senate President Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel, Jr., founded the PDP-Laban.

"Kung ang gusto pala nilang kandidato for 2022 bilang presidente ay may sarili nang sasakyan, bakit kailangan agawin ang sasakyan ng PDP-Laban? Eh, mayroon din naman kaming member, homegrown talent na gusto din namin i-push for presdient sa 2022," he said, without naming particular candidates.

A PDP-Laban resolution earlier accused Cusi of supporting Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who belongs to the regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), as a possible candidate for the country's top post next year, while her father, President Duterte, competes for the vice presidency.

Pimentel told Roque, currently a member of the People's Reform Party, to stop insulting the party he wished to be a part of at least in the previous election.

"Si Secretary Harry Roque, 'wag niyang insultuhin yung jeepney o traysikel na dating gusto niyang sakyan," Pimentel said.

"Nag-apply din siya eh," he said, referring to Roque's planned Senate bid in 2019.

Roque was not included in PDP-Laban's 2019 senatorial slate after Duterte said that his spokesperson was not fit for the Senate.

The Philippines is set to open its filing of candidacy for the 2022 polls in October.