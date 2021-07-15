Duterte to attend virtual APEC informal leaders meeting on July 16

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the leaders participating in the upcoming virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Informal Leaders' Retreat on Friday, July 16.

In a statement, the Office of the President said Duterte will be joining the meeting, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Manila time) via video conference.

Duterte will be joining other APEC leaders to discuss how to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as opportunities for collaboration to accelerate economic recovery.

This retreat, chaired by New Zealand, is one of the highlights in the 2021 APEC calendar.

