Duterte to attend virtual APEC informal leaders meeting on July 16

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the leaders participating in the upcoming virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Informal Leaders' Retreat on Friday, July 16.
In a statement, the Office of the President said Duterte will be joining the meeting, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Manila time) via video conference.
Duterte will be joining other APEC leaders to discuss how to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as opportunities for collaboration to accelerate economic recovery.
This retreat, chaired by New Zealand, is one of the highlights in the 2021 APEC calendar.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Rodrigo Duterte, APEC, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC Informal Leaders' Retreat, Duterte APEC