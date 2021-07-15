Duterte, pinangunahan ang inagurasyon ng bahagi ng Central Luzon Link Expressway

Larawan mula kay Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

MAYNILA - Personal na pinasinayaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ngayong Huwebes ang inagurasyon ng unang bahagi ng Central Luzon Link Expressway o CLLEX na mabubuksan na sa mga motorista.

Ito ang 18-kilometer na expressway na magdudugtong sa mga probinsya ng Tarlac at Nueva Ecija.

May 4 na lanes ito at toll free para sa mga motorista. Makakadaan din dito ang mga galing Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) o Tarlac - Pangasinan - La Union Expressway (TPLEX) papuntang Aliaga-Guimba Road sa Nueva Ecija.

Unang bahagi pa lang ito ng kabuuang 30-kilometer na CLLEX na target mapabilis ang biyahe ng mga motorista sa 20 minuto mula sa dating 70 minuto.

Nasimulan umano ang proyekto sa ilalim na mismo ng administrasyong Duterte sa pamamagitan ng flagship project nitong "Build, Build, Build."



Sa talumpati ni Duterte, nagpasalamat siya sa lahat ng naging bahagi ng proyekto.

“Directly linked with SCTEX and TPLEX, this should greatly benefit commuters going to and from Metro Manila and Cabanatuan City with a shorter commute allowing them to have more time for their families and other productive activities," ani Duterte.

PANOORIN

Watch more on iWantTFC





"This project will improve movement of goods going to and from Metro Manila and Central Luzon, which will be beneficial to entrepreneurs, consumers and the economy," aniya.

Nagpasalamat din siya sa gobyerno ng Japan para sa pagpondo sa proyekto at sa iba pang proyekto sa ilalim ng Build, Build, Build.

Nagkakahalaga ang buong proyekto ng P11.8 billion at pinondohan gamit ang loan mula sa Japan International Cooperation Agency o JICA.

“To our kababayans, be assured that this administration will remain committed in fulfilling its mission of providing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos. And, this assurance includes the effective, efficient, safe and timely completion of major infrastructure and transportation-related developments," sabi ni Duterte.

- Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News