Cebu City mayor on leave again due to hospital admission

CEBU — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has once again filed for medical leave effective on Wednesday, so he can be admitted to a hospital due to a “persistent cough.”

City administrator Floro Casas confirmed the mayor's health condition.

The mayor’s medical leave is slated until Friday.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama will be acting mayor until Labella returns.

Last September, Labella went on sick leave for gallbladder surgery.

He also worked from home last February to recover from an ear infection. He was also was confined last May because of pneumonia.

Cebu City, meanwhile, is doubling its efforts in its vaccination program against COVID-19. Based on data from the Department of Health-Region 7, the city has administered 195,430 doses of vaccines which cover only less than 20% of the eligible population.

The city council has proposed to look into the possibility of opening an overnight vaccination site similar to those at Quezon City and Valenzuela City.

“This aims to accommodate those belonging to A4 category who can’t visit the vaccination centers since they cannot leave their work during office hours,” said Councilor Alvin Dizon, who spearheaded the proposal.

Cebu City currently has six vaccination centers, three of which are inside a mall.

—Report from Annie Perez

