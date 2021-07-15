After delayed delivery, 2nd dose of Sputnik V vaccine finally given to Mandaluyong residents

MANILA — After a delay due to lack of supply, the administration of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine resumed Thursday in Mandaluyong City.

Those who were vaccinated with the Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 on June 3 and 4 received their second dose in two vaccination sites in the city.

They were supposed to get their second jab on June 24-25, but the inoculation was postponed. Mandaluyong officials said then they were still waiting for the next supply of vaccines from the Department of Health.

The interval between the first and second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine can be extended from 21 days until 90 days or three months.

After some delays in the delivery of more Sputnik V #COVID19 vaccines, Mandaluyong City finally administers the second dose of the Russian-made vaccine to its residents on Thursday | via @biancadava #COVID19VaccinePH pic.twitter.com/wwpzZ6w9ft — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 15, 2021

The Philippines received its latest supply of Sputnik V vaccine over the weekend.

Among the Mandaluyong City residents who received their second jab were street food vendor Margie Bianes and street sweeper Higina Marcial.

“Nainip lang kasi June 3 ako nag-first dose. Nakalagay sa card, June 24 ako mag-second dose. Kaso wala pa. Pero nakikinig ako ng balita. Sabi, wala pa talagang Sputnik, kaya waiting na lang,” Bianes said.

“Wala na yung kaba, at least may panlaban na sa katawan in case magka-COVID ka," she added.

(I'm not nervous anymore, because at least, my body can fight COVID-19 in case I get it.)

“Masaya kasi dumating na ang Sputnik, para protektado sa COVID... Importante kasi lagi kami sa labas eh," added Marcial.

(We're happy the Sputnik jabs finally arrived, so we'll be protected against COVID... It's important since we're always outside.)

The city aims to administer 3,200 second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the day.

Mandaluyong also continued the inoculation of the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in seven vaccination sites.

“For the past two days, we received a good amount of AstraZeneca vaccines, which we are using right now... 41,000 doses of AstraZeneca,” Mandaluyong city health officer Dr. Alex Sta. Maria told ABS-CBN News.

More than 3 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine were delivered to the country last week, of which over 1 million were donated by Japan and more than 2 million were from the COVAX facility.

The city government of Mandaluyong is expecting the arrival of more vaccines this weekend, eyeing a full rollout until Saturday if supply is enough.

More than 211,000 residents and workers have been vaccinated with the first dose in Mandaluyong City, as of July 13. Over 108,000 have completed their two doses.

RELATED VIDEO