Tropical depression Dodong develops east of Baler

PAGASA image

MANILA - A low pressure area east of Baler, Aurora has developed into a tropical depression, PAGASA said late Thursday evening.

The tropical cyclone named Dodong intensified about 8 p.m., the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning over Zambales, saying flood-prone areas may be swamped due to heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains was also projected affecting Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Quezon.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO: