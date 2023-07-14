MANILA — The 5 Chinese respondents in the Las Piñas POGO raid who were earlier ordered released by a panel of prosecutors are still being held due to Immigration issues, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday.

“Basta merong question sa Immigration, hindi sila pwedeng makiaalam sa Republika ng Pilipinas. Kasi ang illegal aliens…issues regarding illegal aliens are not covered by many of the other laws that are there. So these lawyers will just have to be patient,” he told the media.

The statement was in response to repeated demands by the lawyer of the 5 Chinese demanding their release, following the July 3 order.

Atty. Christian Vargas, lawyer of the 5 Chinese respondents, filed petitions for habeas corpus at the Las Piñas regional trial court on Thursday to question the continued detention of his clients.

He presented certifications from the Bureau of Immigration saying they have no derogatory record with the agency.

But Remulla said some of the foreigners being held will not be covered by the habeas corpus petition “if there is a violation of Immigration laws.”

“Kahit may certificate from the BI, basta meron tayong nakikita na mga puntong kinakailangan, we can hold them, basta may problema sila as foreigners in our country,” he said.

Pressed for specific Immigration violations, Remulla responded with a series of questions.

“Ano ba ang kanilang permit sa PAGCOR? Existing pa? Pag nawala ang permit, ano na ang kanilang status? It’s a matter of common sense,” he said, although he clarified he is not aware of the specific involvement of the 5 Chinese respondents.

‘AFTERTHOUGHT’

In a statement to the media, Vargas rejected the justification, as well as the reasons cited by the Philippine National Police (PNP), as a mere “afterthought.”

“At the time when the DOJ issued the Release Order on July 3, 2023, they have not been charged of any violation of the Immigration law. Further, it should be the Immigration police who should have custody over them and not the PNP,” he said.

“More importantly, bakit diyan sila dine-detain sa loob ng compound which is a private property? Certainly, the XNTI compound is not a holding facility of the BID, and definitely not a detention facility of the PNP. Also, so far as I know, no warrants of arrest were issued against them by our courts of law and the BID,” he added.

Vargas also asked: “Bakit hindi na lang tinurnover ng PNP yung mga foreigners dun sa respective embassies nila?”

Vargas slammed the reasons for the continued detention of his clients.

He said the PNP first declared that the 5 Chinese respondents will be released if their lawyer will fetch them but they were not released even after Vargas personally went to the site on Monday.

“Tapos ngayon nakiusap na yung embassies? At may violations na ng immigration laws? Ano ba talaga? Nahihilo na ako sa mga reasons nila. Also PNP did not even coordinate with me as counsel of the 5 Chinese. Clearly binobola lang tayong lahat ng PNP,” he said.

“We trust that the DOJ Secretary would do the right thing, in accordance with the law and the rules, because after all, we are a government of laws and not of men,” he added.

COORDINATION, CLEARER RULES NEEDED

Remulla said he has discussed the issue during his meeting Friday morning with PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group head Brigadier General Sidney Hernia.

“Meron kaming kailangang kausapin diyan with the group para matapos ang issue na to,” he said.

The Justice chief said better coordination is needed among all the government agencies working to get rid of illegal POGOs and “clearer rules” regarding procedures.

“[W]e will be asking the SC to help us with [this] because there are many things in the Rules of Court that probably should be considered as important and should be threshed out in order to be effective in a world which is now more porous than ever. Nag-iba kasi mundo natin eh. Dati, ang Immigration was a simple matter but now in a borderless world, these matters have to be threshed out properly within the Rules of Court,” he explained.

He cited the perpetuation of testimony provision under the Rules of Court.

Perpetuation of testimony refers to instances where depositions or statements of witnesses are being taken ahead of their actual testimony in court if there is a danger that the witnesses will no longer be available to attend the trial.

“Kasi the transient nature of foreigners working in the country, under temporary permits, will need special rules so that testimonies will be perpetuated so that we will be able to enforce our laws properly,” he said.

WAS THERE HUMAN TRAFFICKING?

But a bigger question asked of Remulla is if human trafficking activities really took place in the Las Piñas compound that was the subject of the PNP-ACG raid.

“That’s already very specific…the allegations in search warrants. So I will not go to specifics about this. Again here, for the general overview of the system. Do not ask these particulars please. I will not argue with any lawyer because they’re not in my level,” he said.

He earlier said there were no specific grounds to arrest people and there were no specific complaints regarding human trafficking.

He acknowledged Friday there were violations of the permit issued by PAGCOR, such as engaging in love scams and cryptoscams, which are not covered by the PAGCOR permits.

But Usec. Nicky Ty who is in charge of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) said there were intelligence reports supporting the human trafficking claims.

“Yung nangyari talaga dun, dun sa search warrant na yun, nag-issue talaga ng search warrant. And mukhang may basehan naman, bukod sa intel na binigay sa amin ng PAGCOR, ang report naman sa amin ng ACG ay may witness, may deponent sila. Ang nangyari lang talaga, nung nag-implement ng search warrant, which usually happens in these large scale operations, medyo nagkakaroon ng complications dahil sa ganito, sa mga POGO, hindi naman ganun kadali na magtestify yung mga witnesses."

"Kaya nga sinabi ni Secretary before na may problema tayo doon sa evidence, kasi nga, isa lang yung witness na willing magtestify doon sa inquest at para sa mga inquest prosecutors natin, medyo kulang, kulang yung masasabi ng witness for us to find human trafficking,” he said.

Ty explained that the witness during the application for search warrant was not the same witness who was presented during the inquest proceedings because the said witness could no longer be located.

While the sole witness presented during inquest was able to identify the 5 Chinese respondents as “middle managers or the bosses” of the POGO facility, the prosecutors still found the evidence wanting, requiring the PNP-ACG to present around 17 pieces of evidence during the preliminary investigation.

These pieces of evidence include identification of the articles of incorporation of the POGO facility, the PNP-ACG’s forensic report on the devices that were seized, and more witnesses to further prove that the respondents were indeed involved in POGO.

Ty also explained the issue of lack of coordination, responding to PNP’s claim that prosecutors were, in fact, present during the raid.

“[B]elated lumapit yung ACG sa mga prosecutors. Yung mga prosecutors naman natin laging handa, laging handang tumulong, which is what happened here,” he said.

“Sa amin naman, we want to move forward with this concern. Nakita naman natin dun sa inquest resolution, the inquest prosecutors identified the evidence that needs to be presented for us to have, for there to be a finding of human trafficking. And we already directed the prosecutors to coordinate with the ACG. In fact, that’s one of the topics kanina. Yung not just coordination for future operations but how we can salvage what happened in Las Piñas. Right now, we already directed some prosecutors to coordinate with the ACG to hopefully present the evidence that’s needed for the finding of human trafficking,” he said.

The DOJ panel of prosecutors has set the initial date for preliminary investigation on July 19.