Record number of Pinoys visit Israel in first half of 2023: tourism ministry

Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the 'Priestly Blessing' or Cohanim prayer in Hebrew on the holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, April 9, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE.

A record number of Filipinos visited Israel in the first six months of 2023, beating the record set in 2019 before the pandemic.

According to the Israel Ministry of Tourism, a total of 19,300 Filipino tourists visited Israel from January to June 2023, up 40 percent from the 13,000 Filipinos who visited the Holy Land during the same period in 2019.

The total number of tourists for 2019 from January to December is 34,000.

Israel experienced a drop in tourist arrivals due to coronavirus restrictions since 2020 but experienced a resurgence after reopening last March 2022.

The Ministry said Israel had 5,800 Filipino tourist arrivals in 2020, 1,700 in 2021 and 21,000 in 2022.

Sammy Yahia, Israel Ministry of Tourism Philippines Director, said 2023 "has been outstanding and by far the best year for Israel tourism in the Philippines."

"It has been an important market for us, and we see huge potential in the Philippine market. The Israel Ministry of Tourism in the Philippines will continue to make progress on the issues of awareness and connectivity," he added.

Filipinos can enjoy visa-free travel to Israel for up to 59 days, while Israelis can enjoy visa-free travel to the Philippines for up to 59 days.