Nonstop rains a blessing to PH dams

Angat Dam breaches its minimum operating level at 179.9 masl on July 8, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Nonstop rains caused by the southwest monsoon and a tropical depression have been a blessing to dams that need replenishing amid the effect of the El Nino phenomenon.

PAGASA hydrologist Richard Orendain said strong rain in the past couple of days has arrested the decline in water level of some dams in Luzon.

As of 6 a.m., the water level of Angat Dam dipped slightly to 178.02 meters from 178.03 meters the previous day.

Angat Dam supplies raw water to Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan.

Orendain said the 1 cm drop in water level recorded Friday is much lower than the 18 cm drop the previous day.

"'Yung mga pag-ulan ng ilang araw nagslow down ang pagbaba ng Angat Dam. Malaking tulong 'yun dahil kahapon umulan on the average ng 43 mm sa watershed...Malaking bagay 'yun," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He added that accumulated rain in watershed areas could also increase Angat Dam's water level. "Pababa pa lang sa reservoir so may possibility na tumaas ang Angat Dam," he said.

He said another storm after tropical depression Dodong could also increase Angat's water level.

Orendain said Angat Dam needs 950 mm of rainfall - equivalent to some 3-4 storms in one month dumping rains in watersheds - in order to reach its normal high water level of 210 meters.

Water levels in other dams are as follows:

Ipo Dam - 99.15 m (up 0.59)

La Mesa Dam - 78.51 m (up 0.10)

Ambuklao Dam - 742.70 m (down 0.03)

Binga Dam - 567.91 m (down -0.79)

San Roque Dam - 236.30 m (up 0.05)

Pantabangan Dam - 178.42 m (up 0.28)

Magat Dam - 162.63 m (up 0.21)

Caliraya Dam - 286.39 m (down 0.21)

PAGASA has declared the onset of El Niño because of warmer temperatures at the equatorial Pacific.