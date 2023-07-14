President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. accepts the credentials of Resident Ambassador - Designate Lee Sang-hwa, Republic of Korea at Malacañan Palace on July 10, 2023. Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday thanked the South Korean government for the aid and relief efforts it offered to the Philippines during calamities.

Marcos made the remark during the inauguration of the P1.126-billion Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project, which was constructed with the help of the Korean government through the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

In his speech, the President noted that South Korea was among the first nations to send a "sizable contingent" to the central Philippines when Typhoon Yolanda struck in 2013 and killed thousands.

"Not only did they come to help us to bring the relief goods; they helped us very much in the water supply, and they brought their own vehicles and they assigned many of their soldiers to come and be of an assistance, and there were also engineers," said Marcos.

"When maybe 80 percent of the other aid programs had already left the province, Korea stayed for another 3 years… Because the effort to bring relief goods was already finished, they were now rebuilding the water systems, rebuilding the electrical systems, and they did not leave us until those buildings were complete," he added.

Marcos said Korea was funding 21 other projects in the Philippines.

"Korea has always been a very good friend to the Philippines... Indeed you have helped us lay the ground work for a more progressive and prosperous Philippines," he said.

South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa, in his message, recalled his visit to Yolanda-hit areas in 2013, where he said residents greeted him "with a smile and genuine, warm hospitality" despite the devastation.

"It reinforced my impression of the indomitable spirit that has made the Philippines a close friend and reliable partner of Korea in 7 and a half decades," the envoy said.

He said the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project was in line with the South Korean government's Indo-Pacific strategy.

South Korea is the Philippines' fourth largest trading partner, with total trade between the two countries reaching $15.44 billion in 2022.

The Philippines has also procured military equipment from the East Asian country for use of the Philippine Air Force and Navy.

SAMAR PACIFIC COASTAL ROAD

For his part, Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan described the 11.6-kilometer, two-lane Samar Pacific Coastal Road as a "crucial" pathway that would connect Simora and Palapag towns in Northern Samar.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the project would begin at the Simora Junction and stretch to the remote coastal villages of Laoang, Catubig, and Palapag.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. shows the chart of projects that South Korea is funding here in the Philippines. Marcos said there are still 21 projects in the pipeline and he expects this to increase. Screengrab from RTVM

The road network includes the Simora Bridge, Jangtud I Bridge, and Jangtud II Bridge, according to the Philippine News Agency.

"It will also expedite the delivery and movement of our basic goods and services, which will hopefully boost our people’s quality of life," Marcos said.

The project is also seen to improve the peace and order situation in the province, he said.

"It is not only Samar that will be helped. When the economic activity in Samar is increased, then of course, the peace and order situation should improve. And then of course, the government, the local governments will have more options, will have more ability to take on their initiatives and this will help the entire region," the President said.