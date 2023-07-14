RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Parts of Luzon may experience heavy rains until Sunday due to the storm-enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Some 50 to 100 mm of rain will drench Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan from Friday until Saturday afternoon, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

On Saturday, the same amount of rainfall will shower Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, Bataan, and Antique, it said.

By Sunday, PAGASA said torrential rains would persist in Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Bulacan, where drying up Angat Dam is located, and Western Visayas could expect occasional rains due still to the southwest monsoon, according to the weather forecaster.

Other parts of the country may experience isolated or scattered rain showers or thunderstorms.

SIGNAL WARNING

Tropical Depression Dodong was last spotted over the coastal waters of Laoag, Ilocos Norte at 4 p.m., packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 75 kph gusts. It follows a westward movement toward the West Philippine Sea at 20 kph.

PAGASA has retained signal no. 1 in the following areas, where 39-61 kph winds could reach in 36 hours.

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Kalinga

the northern portion of Isabela (Mallig, Quezon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, San Pablo, Maconacon)

PAGASA said Dodong may become a tropical storm on Saturday as it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.