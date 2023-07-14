Social Security System satellite office at Ali Mall in Quezon City on July 6, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Audit warned the Social Security System that its reserves could be negatively affected by its failure to collect P92.492 billion from delinquent employers.

In the 2022 audit report on the SSS, state auditors noted that out of the total amount, P83.826 billion or 90.63 percent was uncollected for more than five years.

The total amount of non-remitted premium contributions were from 466,881 employers, including penalties and damages.

Under the Social Security Act of 2018, the SSS coverage of employees is not prejudiced by the failure or refusal of employers to pay or remit their contributions, the audit team noted.

“Hence, the SSS is still bound to pay members benefits corresponding to the uncollected premium contributions, which may negatively affect the reserves of the SSS,” the audit team said.

The audit team reiterated its recommendations made in the previous years on the compliance to the SSS Guidelines on the Handling of Non-Compliant and Delinquent Employer Accounts Referred for Legal Action.

A total of 10,989 cases with corresponding net collectible amounting to P5.393 billion were filed in courts, prosecutors’ offices, or the Social Security Commission.

The SSS management said it recognizes the recommendation of the audit team to take a deeper look on the status of delinquent accounts.

“The concerned groups/offices will continue to monitor and review the status of delinquent accounts and intensify collection efforts, as recommended,” the SSS management said in their comment.

The auditors also noted uncollected and delinquent member loan accounts totaling P77.089 billion from 2018 to 2021 had hindered the reinvestment of the funds to earn income for the benefits of members and their beneficiaries.

“The substantial amount of delinquent loan accounts not only affects the financial health of the SSS but also undermines the goal of providing comprehensive social security protection to its members,” the auditors said.

The SSS management told the audit team that it had reiterated to concerned offices the various member loan instructions related to the audit observation.

The office of SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Macasaet received a copy of the audit report on June 30, 2023.

