Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Bureau of Immigration's (BI) newly launched online portal allowing tourist visa extension application will not be abused, a spokesperson for the agency told a public briefing on Friday.

"Yung visa extensions naman po natin have also safeguards. They would also need to upload a copy of their passports which will be cross matched doon sa ating records," BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

"Pag prolonged na yung stay nila dito sa Pilipinas yung usual immigration processing na po yung kinakailangan nila gawin," Sandoval explained.

Sandoval said the agency came up with the online tourist visa extension to encourage foreigners to comply.

"With this project we believe that this will encourage more foreign nationals to stay, they don't have to fall in line anymore to apply for visa extensions they can do it in the comforts of their own home, hotel, while swimming by the beach watching the sunset in Boracay. It's very easy and very convenient for them," Sandoval added.

Sandoval said the BI hopes the project would help them locate more foreign nationals and monitor their movements better.

The online portal was launched earlier this week.