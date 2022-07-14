Vergeire urged to act on health workers' concerns

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire in a COVID-19 press briefing. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – A group of health workers on Thursday urged newly appointed Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire to act on solving the concerns of health workers in terms of safety, protection, and compensation.

Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) President Robert Mendoza told ABS-CBN News that Vergeire's new position is a chance for her to show that the DOH is “pro-health workers and pro-Filipino”.

“Sana si OIC Vergeire dapat gampanan niya ang trabaho na para sa health worker. Dapat ipakita niya na siya ang pro-health worker at pro-people. Siya ay tumutugon sa karaingan ng mga health workers. Alam natin na sa issue ng mga health workers. Huwag niyang ideny ang aming mga benepisyo,” he said.

(I hope OIC Vergeire will work for the benefit of health workers. She must show that she is pro-health worker and pro-people. She must address the concerns of health workers, especially that we know their issues. She must not deny us of our benefits.)

“Sana maging totoo siya bilang OIC at hindi magpapadikta sa kung sino ang nagdidikta sa kaniya. I-focus talaga yung pagsugpo sa COVID at bigyan ng diin yung usapin sa karapatan at kagalingan ng ating mga health workers para matugunan lalo na ngayon," he added.

(I hope she stays true as an OIC and she won't allow herself to be dictated by someone else. She must focus on addressing COVID as well as the rights and welfare of health workers.)

Now that Vergeire is set to oversee the entire department and the country’s health system, Mendoza said it may be time for her to relinquish her other duties to her colleagues in order for her to completely focus on her new, enormous task.

“For example, spokesperson ng DOH, sana bilang OIC magtalaga siya ng spokesperson ng DOH at ibang functions niya ay ilaan sa karapat-dapat na undersecretary para matugunan ng maayos yung mga programa ng DOH,” Mendoza said.

(I hope she assigns a spokesperson for DOH, and give her other functions to more deserving undersecretaries so that DOH programs will be given enough attention.)

Vergeire will take the helm of the department following former DOH Secretary Francisco Duque, who had been at the receiving end of numerous investigations and controversies hounding the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

