SPMC reports surge of patients in emergency department

DAVAO CITY — Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), one of the largest hospitals in the Philippines, said on Wednesday that it is experiencing an influx of patients in their emergency department.

Because of this, the hospital said that it will only be able to accept severe and critical cases for now.

It was not immediately clear what was causing the increase in patient admission.

SPMC advised those who have non-urgent conditions to avail of their teleconsultation service, which is open from Mondays to Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hospital also advised its healthcare partners to adhere to coordinated transfers by getting in touch with the National Patient Navigation and Referral Center.

Active COVID-19 cases in SPMC are now at 91 as of July 12, which is higher than the 59 active cases reported on July 1.

SPMC's intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate is at 37.29 percent, while the ward bed utilization rate is at 51.74 percent. as of July 12.

Armed with a 1,200 bed capacity, SPMC is the lead government hospital for the entire Mindanao.

—Report from Hernel Tocmo

