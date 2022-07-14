More than 900,000 new registered voters ahead of barangay, SK elections

MANILA -- More than 900,000 Filipinos have registered to vote ahead of the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday.

Data from the poll body showed that of 909,687 new registrants as of July 12, more than half or 571,740 were 15 to 17 years old.

Meanwhile, 289,206 of the new registered voters were from 18 to 30 years old age group. There were also 48,741 new voters aged 31 and above, according to Comelec.

The poll body opened voter registration on July 3 ahead of the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in December. The last day of voter registration is on July 23.

Acting Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco advised those qualified not to wait for the last day of voter registration.

"Dahil po maikli lang ang panahon ng pagrehistro para makatupad ang Comelec sa mga batas at alituntunin ng halalan, hinihiling namin na huwag ng hintayin ang mga huling araw ng pagpapatala para makaseguro ang pagrehistro," he said.

(Because the registration period is short, we are calling on the public to please not wait until the last minute to register.)

After the voter registration, the poll body will do the following from July 24 to August 6: post and publish names of voter registration applicants; set and conduct Election Registration Board hearings; subject registrants to database verification, as well as approving and clustering voting precincts.