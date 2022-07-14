Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government should use everything at its disposal, including the Dengavaxia vaccine, to combat the spike in dengue cases, an infectious disease expert said Thursday.

A total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, according to the Department of Health's latest data. The figure is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021, the health agency said.

All regions except Ilocos region and Caraga have exceeded the alert/epidemic threshold for the past four weeks, the DOH added.

Dengvaxia is used in the US, Europe, and Singapore, according to Dr. Edsel Salvana, member of the DOH technical advisory group.

"Meron ngang pumupunta ng Singapore dahil aprubado naman doon...The bottomline is we should look at all these tools," he said in a televised briefing. "We should keep an open mind all the time."

(Some even go to Singapore to get vaccinated with Dengvaxia because it's approved there.)

The public is reminded that Dengvaxia can only be administered to persons who have had at least one dengue infection, Salvana said.

The Food and Drug Administration in 2019 revoked the certificates of product registration of Dengvaxia after Sanofi Pasteur failed to submit post-approval requirements.