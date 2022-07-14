Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The country must "revisit and review" its public health policies on the COVID-19 pandemic over 2 years since the virus emerged, Sen. Nancy Binay said Thursday, saying the Senate as a whole "might need to convene" to discuss the matter amid the public's "fatigue and complacency."

"Siguro, when the 19th Congress opens, we can convene the Committee of the Whole para mabalikan ang mga pending issues and concerns regarding COVID-19... Sa ngayon, everyone's experiencing pandemic fatigue and vaccine complacency," the senator said.

Binay emphasized that the country's pandemic policies "should be compliant and aligned with World Health Organization or similar internationally-recognized and respected organizations."

Some 71 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, while around 15 million of them have received booster shots.

Binay likewise expressed her support for the government’s booster drive.

"I support the recommendation for the third shot (booster), pero dapat maging aggressive ang DOH doon sa mga nasa priority groups, paigtingin pa lalo ang pagbabakuna sa mga isolated and remote areas. Ang importante, we all agree that the paramount concern is to be fully protected from the virus,” the lawmaker said.

On Tuesday, the Philippines recorded 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and no new death. The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 14,862, the highest since April 22, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,723,014.

The Department of Health earlier said their latest projections show daily cases in Metro Manila may reach as high as 11,186 by the end of July, with nationwide cases possibly reaching up to 17,105 by the end of the month.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially on wearing face masks.