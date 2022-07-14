Authorities probe employee death inside Malacañang compound

Mabini Hall in Malacañang compound. Photo by Ramon FVelasquez, via Wikipedia Creative Commons.

MANILA — Authorities are currently investigating the death of a Palace administrative aide who fell from one of the buildings in the Malacañang compound, an official said.

Authorities identified the fatality as Mario Castro, who was assigned in the ICT office under the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Accounting, said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

"Ikinalulungkot naming i-announce na si Mr. Mario Castro... ay namatay kaninang umaga, apparently from a fall from the fourth floor of the Mabini Hall. Ito po ay sa loob ng Malacañang compound,” Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a Palace briefing.

“Kasalukuyang iniimbestigahan ang kanyang pagkamatay at nagko-coordinate ang PSG at ang PNP Security Force Unit," she added.

The Palace official expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. He is survived by his wife and his children.

She said the Palace is looking for ways to help Castro's family.

"Tinitingnan natin, of course, dahil it happened inside the Malacañang Compound at isa siyang empleyado, titingnan natin iyong kaniyang ano … iyong possibility na, of course, kahit paano ay mayroon tayong maitulong doon sa kaniyang pamilya; may naiwan siyang pamilya," she said in a separate interview.

"Ang kaniyang maybahay ay currently cooperating naman doon sa investigation. So, we will do whatever we can to help the family."

No other details were immediately available as of posting.