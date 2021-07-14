Philippines, US complete P1.1-billion program to fight emerging agri diseases

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines and United States have recently completed a 5-year project that aims to strengthens Manila's capacity to detect and fight emerging agricultural diseases.

Agriculture Undersecretary William Medrano said part of the P1.1-billion project was the establishment and enhancement of 7 animal disease diagnostic laboratories across the country.

"These laboratories were really equipped with sophisticated or state-of-the-art equipment for disease detection, diagnosis and testing so that they will be able to do an early detection and testing of all animal diseases, especially with the African swine fever now that is really present in the country," he told ANC's "Rundown."

The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Philippine Department of Agriculture collaborated for the project.

“We are proud of the work this partnership has achieved since 2016 to strengthen the Philippines’ capacity and capability to detect, diagnose, and report dangerous pathogens,” Dr. Ada Bacetty, DTRA’s Biological Threat Reduction Program chief, said in a statement.

“Now that the Philippine government is operating these labs at full capacity, we look forward to the next opportunity to work with our critical Philippine friends, partners, and allies.”

The program also included the provision for Philippine counterparts to participate in 15 bio-safety and security courses, 26 quality management courses, 4 table-top exercises, 27 laboratory staff workshops, and support to the Regional Institute of Tropical Medicine through equipment fielding and training, the US Embassy in the Philippines had said.

The partnership also addressed several emerging challenges within the agriculture sector, including detection and surveillance of Avian Influenza and African swine fever, the embassy added.

"We can already feel the impact. All the laboratories that were strengthened are now functioning fully well. They are reporting significant outputs in the early detection of diseases and also the surveillance of these diseases," Medrano said.