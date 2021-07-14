Philippines lifts temporary suspension of OFW deployment to Israel

MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday lifted the temporary suspension of the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Israel more than two months since the policy was imposed amid the violence that erupted then in the Gaza Strip.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III ordered the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Israel to lift the temporary suspension effective immediately.

According to a memorandum addressed to Labor Attache Rodolfo Gabasan, the temporary deployment suspension which took effect on May 20, 2021 is lifted as recommended by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

It said low-level incidents have been noted after a truce was reached between Hamas militants and the Israeli Defense Force on May 21, 2021.

Some 400 caregivers bound for Israel and hired by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) were directly affected by the deployment suspension.

Bello earlier explained he only wanted to make sure of the OFWs' safety before deploying them.

The exchange in rocket attacks and airstrikes between Hamas militants and the Israeli Defense Force started on May 10 and lasted for 11 days before both sides were pressured by the international community to de-escalate hostilities.

Around 29,000 Filipinos work in Israel and 91 in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, according to the DFA.

