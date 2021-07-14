PH posts highest daily COVID-19 jab rate at 375,059

Mandaluyong residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the SM Megamall vaccination site on July 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines administered a record-high 375,059 COVID-19 jabs on July 13, the highest daily rate since the rollout of the country's national vaccination program last March.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., made the announcement as the government received another 1 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccines Wednesday.

The country is also expecting to reach the 14 million-mark by Thursday.

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19, as of July 13, a total of 13,817,358 COVID-19 jabs have been administered across 4,360 vaccination sites in the country.

Of this figure, 9,932,127 are first dose jabs while 3,885,231 are second dose shots.

Galvez also said bulk of the Sinovac doses which arrived today have been allocated as second dose.

"Nakapagbakuna tayo ng more than 4 million last month ng Sinovac. So ito (today’s shipment) mostly pang-second dose. We will deploy this today. Pwede na po itong iturok right away," he said.

A major portion of the vaccine doses that will be arriving within the month will also be deployed to the provinces, Galvez added.

"Sa aming computation, the whole deliveries of July, pinag-isahan na namin ‘yan i-compute. nakikita natin na majority ng ating mga bakuna ngayon, almost 10 million [doses] mapupunta ‘yan sa mga probinsya," he said, with between 4 to 6 million doses allocated for the National Capital Region and 8 other provinces.

The government is also expecting to receive 250,800 doses of Moderna on July 15, and 1.5 million doses of Sinovac on July 17.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has a total of 1,485,457 COVID-19 cases, with 26,232 deaths and 1,414,817 recoveries.