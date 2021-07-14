No security threat in Metro Manila despite arrest of 2 Abu Sayyaf members: Eleazar

MANILA— There is no security threat in Metro Manila despite the recent arrest of 2 suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Taguig City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Wednesday.

"Sa panig ng PNP, wala tayong nakikitang banta ng terorismo dito sa Metro Manila," Eleazar said in a statement.

Authorities apprehended last Saturday brothers Taupik and Saik Galbum in Taguig City after more than a year in hiding.

The brothers are part of the Abu Sayyaf group under the late Isnilon Hapilon, police said. They are facing several charges, including kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom.

Taupik allegedly took part in the beheading of 3 persons and abduction of 3 teachers in Zamboanga City, as well as the kidnapping of 6 Jehovah’s Witness members in Patikul, Sulu.

Eleazar said authorities are checking if the 2 suspects have cohorts in Metro Manila and if they are planning to commit acts of terror.

"Nananatiling alerto ang ating kapulisan para masiguro ang kapayaan at kaayusan dito sa Kamaynilaan," Eleazar said.

(Our police force remains alert to ensure peace and order here in Metro Manila.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES