Labor group seeks NBI probe into alleged 'state-funded' red tagging

Many of the Facebook pages that posted the red-tagging materials are regional or municipal police stations, based on KMU's documentary evidence presented before the NBI Cybercrime Division. Courtesy of Kilusang Mayo Uno

MANILA — Labor leaders under Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) on Tuesday filed a complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seeking a probe into the alleged "state-funded" cyberattacks and red tagging against them and other progressive groups.

LOOK: @kilusangmayouno asks the NBI Cybercrime Division to investigate “state-sponsored” social media pages labelling labor leaders, workers as “terrorists.”@KabataanPL Rep. Sarah Elago joins KMU in the filing of the complaint. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/hrcrN13hbe — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) July 14, 2021

In a 51-page complaint addressed to NBI Cybercrime Division director Victor Lorenzo, KMU said it wants the office to investigate and eventually identify the persons behind the accounts.

"We also ask the NBI to look into these state-funded troll farms which generate content in these social media accounts and pages, and investigate the misuse of public funds which is in violation of the General Appropriations Act," KMU said in the complaint.

KMU presented 50 social media posts, with some dating back to 2019, in which they and other groups such as Bayan Muna, Gabriela, and Kabataan, were linked to the communist movement.

In their 51-page complaint/letter, @kilusangmayouno attaches at least 50 social media posts—many of which posted by municipal/regional police stations—red tagging them and other progressive groups like Bayan Muna and Gabriela. | via @jauhnetienne pic.twitter.com/Duhe0F4QLZ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) July 14, 2021

KMU said its chairperson Elmer Labog and secretary general Jerome Adonis have been on the receiving end of the attacks.

"Ang pangako sa'min ni Duterte ititigil ang kontraktwalisasyon pero ang ibinigay samin ay red-tagging, harassment, aresto at pagpaslang sa kapwa namin manggagawa," said Adonis before filing the complaint.

Notably, many of the pages that posted the malicious materials are regional or municipal police stations.

This was not the first time local police stations have been involved in red-tagging incidents. In April, the Philippine National Police said it would investigate a station that linked the Maginhawa community pantry to the communist insurgency.

KMU likewise identified the National Task Force to End Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) as the "mastermind" of the "vilification attacks" against them and the labor movement.

"These materials undermine our organization's integrity and grossly violate our rights to organize workers, form unions, and the people’s freedom of association as guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution and provided in International Conventions," KMU said.

Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, who was also targeted in some social media posts, joined the labor group in the filing of the complaint.