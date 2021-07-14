Nerve disorder seen as rare post-vaccination event 'even before' Janssen jab: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The rare nerve disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been seen as a rare side effect of vaccination even before it was associated with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, a vaccine expert said on Wednesday.

"[Ang] GBS ay nakikita rin as a rare event post vaccination noon pa, mayroon na noong reports noon following flu vaccine, following tetanus vaccine pero rare event po ito," Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology's Vaccine Expert Panel, explained over ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

It is important that the rare side effect will be indicated in Janssen's product insert so the public could be informed about it, according to Gloriani.

Based on analysis of a US federal vaccine safety monitoring system, officials have identified 100 preliminary reports of GBS after approximately 12.5 million doses of Janssen were administered, people familiar with the matter said.

GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness or, in the most severe cases, paralysis.

It affects an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people each year in the United States, and most go on to recover.

Gloriani pointed out that while many people who experience GBS post-vaccination recover after a while, some experience it longer.

"Most of it self-limiting pero yung iba nagkakaroon na sequeler (sic) o nagtatagal, o taon. Onti rin lang yun pero at mas marami ang gumagaling o nagrerecover."

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the increased risk of GBS remained low.

"Current data still shows that the benefits of getting vaccinated and the protection from COVID-19 hospitalization and death still outweigh the risks for any reported reactions to vaccines, such as GBS," she said in a public briefing on Tuesday.

The Philippine government expects to receive over 3 million Janssen doses donated by the US through the COVAX facility. Deliveries are expected to begin this July, according to the World Health Organization- Philippines.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the single-dose regimen vaccine on April 19 this year.