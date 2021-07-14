FDA warns public vs buying 'unregistered' Kirkland Vitamin C product

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against buying and consuming a prominent Vitamin C brand which it said is an unregistered drug product.

In an advisory dated June 24, 2021, the FDA identified the brand as "Kirkland Signature Vitamin C 1000 mg Tablet".

According to the FDA, the product is not registered with the agency and was not issued a proper certificate to allow its sale and use.

"Thus, the Agency cannot guarantee their quality and safety ... consumption of such violative product may pose potential danger or injury to health," it said.

The FDA warned all concerned establishments against distribution, advertising and selling of the product, calling also on LGUs and other authorities to ensure the prohibition of the drug's sales.

The management of Kirkland has yet to make its statement regarding the advisory.

Last month, the agency also warned the public against buying various unregistered Chinese drugs, ranging from probiotics, vitamins, and supplements.

