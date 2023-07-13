MANILA — Classes have been suspended in all levels, both for private and public schools, in Taguig City on Thursday due to a heavy rainfall warning from PAGASA.

The state weather bureau at 2:15 p.m. Thursday issued a yellow rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, and portions of Quezon province due to the effects of a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

"The weather bureau said moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the next 2-3 hours and warned of possible flooding in flood-prone areas," the Taguig City government said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated regularly should more areas declare class suspensions.

