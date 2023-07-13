MANILA — Motorists reported traffic build-up along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and Skyway on Thursday as non-stop rains and floods continue to drench Metro Manila and vast swaths of Luzon.

In a video around 10:49 a.m., cars were at a standstill along the Alabang exit and the northbound lane in SLEX.

By noon, a netizen captured slow-moving vehicles along Southwoods Exit in SLEX while light rains fell.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Traffic congestion along SLEX. Contributed videos

Traffic gridlock was also reported along Skyway around 9:35 a.m., based on a video.

In a statement, Skyway O&M Corporation apologized for the heavy traffic caused by flooding at the Skyway At Grade (ground level) Bicutan in Parañaque City.

Skyway said the area "has remained flood-free" until a drainage system problem occurred outside of the Skyway system.

It noted that the problem, which was "traced" in February, was due to ongoing construction works "that are unrelated to our operations and outside our direct control."

"Since then we have been in constant coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other government and private sector stakeholders in the area to find a way to address the issue together," it said.

Skyway is working to resolve the traffic build-up "in the soonest possible time."

— with a report from Cielo Gonzales, BMPM