Food delivery service riders take shelter near the center island of Taft Avenue in Manila after heavy rains suddenly poured in some areas of Manila caused by Typhoon Ambo on May 14, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Motorcycle riders who take shelter under flyovers and footbridges during heavy rains may soon be fined, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday.



MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes said stopping under overpasses to seek cover from the rain is dangerous for riders and motorists.



“Unang-una, delikado para sa kanila. Imagine mo, nasa highway ka, titigil ka doon, pwede kang masagasaan o mabangga ‘pag hindi ka napansin ng ibang nagmamaneho,” Artes told reporters in a press briefing after the unveiling of the MMDA’s new communications and command center in Pasig City.

(It's dangerous for them. Imagine stopping at a highway, you could be hit if other drivers fail to notice you.)



He added that riders gathering under flyovers could also cause traffic congestion.



“Nagko-cause po siya ng traffic dahil, imagine mo, kung 30 minutes to an hour ang ulan, hindi sila umaalis hangga’t hindi tumitila. Minsan, isang lane na lang ang nadadaanan na nagko-cause po ng sobrang traffic,” Artes said.



(That causes traffic because they would stay there until the rain stops, sometimes for 30 minutes to an hour. Sometimes, only one lane is left passable, which causes traffic jams.)

The MMDA plans to punish erring motorcycle riders by issuing violation tickets for obstruction with a fine of P500.



“Obstruction ang una na penalty, P500. Soon, kapag naisaayos natin ang ating sistema, particularly ‘yung mga sa gasoline stations, we will strictly enforce na po ang pag-iissue ng tickets sa magba-violate,” Artes said.

(The penalty for obstruction is P500. Soon, once we have fixed our system, particularly in gasoline stations, we will strictly enforce issuing tickets for violators.)



The MMDA official said motorcycle riders could stop at designated lay-by areas in case of rain.



The agency also plans to talk to gasoline stations along EDSA to partner with them in putting up tents for motorcycle riders, Artes said.



“Isa rin sa nakikita naming solution ay kakausapin ang gasoline stations—MMDA na ang maglalagay ng tents para doon sila sumilong. Kasama po iyan sa aming plano sa ngayon,” he said.



(One solution we see is to talk to gasoline stations. The MMDA will put tents where riders could take shelter. That is part of our plans.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC