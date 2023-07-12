LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rains till weekend: PAGASA

It's going to be a rainy day this Thursday as a low pressure area and southwest monsoon affect weather patterns in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said the LPA was last spotted 295 km East of Infanta, Quezon as of 3 a.m.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the next few days until the weekend.

Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The weather bureau also warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

"Magdala po tayo ng payong, magdala na rin tayo ng bota at mga raincoat dahil sa posibleng pagbaha para hindi naman tayo maging basang sisiw pagdating sa ating paaralan o trabaho pati na rin sa ating kabahayan," Torres said.