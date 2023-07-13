MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that junked petitions seeking to question regulations imposed by government agencies and LGUs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SC magistrates, during a session on Tuesday, July 11, voted to dismiss separate petitions all filed in February and May 2022 by former presidential candidate Dr. Jose Montemayor, Jr., a group of passengers’ and riders’ advocates, and civic groups.

The petitions were directed against COVID-19 regulations issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), local government units and other agencies.

The DOH, which leads the IATF, expressed appreciation for the top court's ruling, saying that "all regulations and policies that were made during the time of the pandemic was for the common good."

"At present, the DOH still continues to call on the people to get vaccinated and boosted as this remains to be our best defense against the COVID-19 virus. It has been proven that vaccines, along with the application of our layers of protection, has helped in our march towards the New Normal as we have built a strong wall of immunity against the virus," the health agency said in a statement.

The DOH said its Office for Legal Affairs has yet to make a statement once the ruling is officially received and reviewed.

The SC earlier said the petitions were dismissible for "violating the doctrine of hierarchy of courts as the resolution of the issues raised therein required the determination and adjudication of extremely technical and scientific facts that necessitates the conduct of a full-blown proceeding before a court of first instance."

The court of first instance refers to the regional trial courts which are in a position to receive evidence.

The COVID policies questioned by the petitions included a policy that required all public and private establishments to order their employees doing on-site work to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subjected to an RT-PCR test every 2 weeks, shouldering their own costs.

According to petitioners, the various policies violated their right to due process, impaired their right to travel and infringed upon the equal protection clause because they apply only to those who do not have private vehicles and discriminated against the unvaccinated.

—With reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News