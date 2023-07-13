Sudanese people wait for transportation after crossing the border from Sudan, Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, May 18, 2023. Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Between 150 to 160 Filipinos are still awaiting repatriation from troubled Sudan, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said Thursday as he assured them of government support and assistance.

DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said repatriation was a challenge due to the lack of flights during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

"Sa ngayon po meron po tayong mga 150 pa natitira. Of this 150 to 160, may 30 na nag-aabang po sa Port Sudan, yun po ang port kung saan sasakay sila ng eroplano papunta ng Jeddah o kaya'y papunta ng Doha para makapunta sila dito sa Pilipinas," Cortes said.

"Pero medyo nahihirapan po tayo kumuha ng flights kasi alam niyo naman po eh Hajj pilgrimage ngayon," he said.

(We have 150 Filipinos still Sudan. Of this 150 to 160, around 30 are waiting at Port Sudan, where they will board a plane to Jeddah or Doha, and eventually to the Philippines. But we are struggling a bit to book flights because the Hajj pilgrimage is ongoing.)

Cortes revealed that those awaiting to be repatriated included 9 minors.

He said authorities also have to work on the documentation of these Filipinos since some could not take their passports when they evacuated.

The Philippine government is taking care of all expenses, he said.

Cortes told Filipinos in Sudan to just alert the consul there should they decide they want to be repatriated already.

Fighting in Sudan since April 15 pits army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- a close ally of Egypt's -- against his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Around 3,000 people have been killed in the violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

