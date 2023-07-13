Alleged leader, members of kidnap-for-ransom group arrested

MANILA — The Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) on Thursday said it has arrested the leader and members of a notorious kidnap-for-ransom group.

AKG Deputy Director for Administration Police Col. Moises Villaceran said police, armed with a warrant of arrest for kidnapping for ransom, nabbed Ramil Madriaga and Jaime Patano in front of a shopping center in Cainta, Rizal on Wednesday afternoon.

In a follow-up operation, three more alleged members of the group, Ervyn Bernados, Ronald Alivio and Richard Babagay were arrested.

According to Villaceran, the PNP-AKG launched the operation after receiving information that the suspects were planning to regroup.

“(In) 1997, the group of Madriaga, particularly Ramil and Rosendo who gave the extrajudicial confession, has been charged in Pasig City before. They were convicted in the court. But they were acquitted by the Supreme Court,” Villaceran told reporters on Thursday.

“Naging top 5 ang leader nila (Ramil Madriaga) sa list namin,” he added.

Madriaga’s group was also allegedly involved in the kidnapping of cousins Mark and William Lu in Tondo, Manila last year.

“This incident emanates from the incident that happened last June 3, 2022, wherein may kinidnap na magpinsan. June 4, nagreport ang mother sa amin, informing us na may nangyari. We were able to track down the group,” Villaceran said.

“Mayroon silang timeframe. Pag hindi sila nakabayad sa specific period ang family ng victim, sinasaktan o pinapatay nila. ‘Yan ang method nila, traditional, so it’s very dangerous,” he added.

Intelligence information from the PNP-AKG showed that Madriaga’s group was allegedly involved in “providing VIP security to some businessmen and politicians” in Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

The suspects also used to “feed security escorts or security guards” to personalities, who would later become potential victims, police said.

“They frequent mga firing range. May mahahaba silang baril and based on our informants, nagpi-feed sila ng VIP security sa mga personalities and security guards. Nang i-verify namin sa CSG (Civil Security Group), wala naman silang security agency na nakapangalan sa kanya (Madriaga) for him to be able to field security guards. ‘Yan ang modus niya para ma-identify nila ang targets or victims,” an AKG operative who asked not to be named said.

“Colorum sila. There’s a possibility kasi pumapasok sila sa parameters of being PAGs (private armed groups),” the operative added.

The PNP advised the public, especially those planning to hire security guards and other private security personnel, to only transact with licensed agencies.

Villaceran also urged individuals to double-check potential security personnel with the Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) or Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG).

“If you hire private security, first verify if complete ang documents. Nandiyan ang SOSIA to give you information. If you hire a police officer, nandiyan ang PSPG pwede kayo magcoordinate,” Villaceran told the public.

He added: “Coordinate with licensed agencies dahil may profile sila ng kanilang mga trabahador. You can also browse sa website ng SOSIA to verify doon.”

The arrested individuals were brought to the PNP-AKG headquarters for documentation and temporary detention pending the return of their arrest warrants to the issuing court.

While in detention, Madriaga suddenly collapsed on Thursday afternoon and was brought to the PNP General Hospital.

“Kagabi, during the booking process, nagcollapse siya. This morning, around 9:30, binalik sa amin. But now, nagcollapse ulit. Based sa medical record, ang tanong ko sa kanya, mayroon daw siyang epilepsy at the same time high blood. Iniiwasan magconflict ang dalawa because it might be na maparalyze siya,” Villaceran noted.

“Ngayon, dinala siya sa ospital. In the process na pinapareport for interrogation, biglang nagcollapse. Dinala siya sa ospital para bigyan ng medical attention.”

The other suspects declined to comment on their arrest.

