Members of Indigenous Peoples' organizations and rights groups protest the disappearance and alleged arrest of IP rights defenders in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on May 5, 2023. The families and colleagues of Dexter Capuyan, a Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey, and Bazoo de Jesus, a member of Task Force Indigenous Peoples-Philippines sent an appeal to the public to help locate the two missing rights advocates, with whom they lost contact since April 28. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Court of Appeals has ordered the heads of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP) and 2 other police unit heads to produce 2 missing activists who were the subject of writ of habeas corpus petitions.

In a resolution dated July 10, the CA Thirteenth Division directed AFP chief of staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, PNP chief PGen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr., Rizal police chief PCol. Dominic Baccay, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat to appear before the appellate court and “produce and bring the bodies and persons of Gene Roz Jamil Centeno De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan, if found to be in their custody” on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

They were also required to “show cause why the subject persons should remain in their custody,” the order said.

A hearing was also set on the same day, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 2 activists were last seen in Taytay, Rizal on April 28.

De Jesus, 27, was working with the Philippine Task Force on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights (TFIP) as an information officer while Capuyan, 56, was accused of being a leader or a member of the New People’s Army.

De Jesus’ sister and Capuyan’s mother and daughter filed the petitions for the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus with the Court of Appeals last week.

In their petition, they claimed that armed men who introduced themselves as CIDG members supposedly either abducted or arrested 2 men, who fit De Jesus’ and Capuyan’s descriptions, from the tricycle they were riding on and forced them to board separate vehicles.

The PNP has denied involvement in the incident.

But the families of the missing activists insisted only the PNP or AFP could have been involved.

De Jesus’ sister, Idda, claimed they tracked the IP addresses of those who accessed her brother’s Facebook accounts and concluded it could only have been done by intelligence agents.

Capuyan’s family, meanwhile, pointed to the military and police’s supposed posts on social media describing Capuyan as an NPA member with pending arrest warrants.

In the same resolution, the AFP and PNP were required to file their comments to the petitions within 5 days from receipt.

