6 Pinoys bag silver, bronze medals at Int'l Math Olympiad

Courtesy: Department of Science and Technology

MANILA - Six Filipino students secured silver and bronze medals in the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held beginning July 2, in Chiba, Japan, the Department of Science and Technology said Wednesday.

IMO three-time medalist Raphael Dylan Dalida from the Philippine Science High School (PSHS)-Main Campus and first-timer Jerome Austin Te of the Jubilee Christian Academy bagged silver medals after scoring 29 points each, the DOST said in a statement.

Filbert Ephraim Wu of the Victory Christian International School, who received an honorable mention last year, also earned a silver medal for scoring 28 points.

The bronze medalists are the following:

Rickson Caleb Tan (MGC New Life Christian Academy) - 22 points

Mohammad Nur Casib (PSHS-Central Mindanao Campus) - 19 points

Alvann Walter Paredes Dy (St. Jude Catholic School) - 18 points

"All six delegates brought home medals and proved that Filipinos' brilliance in mathematics is a product of excellent coaching and leadership and untiring support from their parents," said Dr. Josette Biyo, director of the DOST-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI).

The Philippines achieved a rank of 26th out of 112 participating countries.

A total of 618 contestants participated in the 64th IMO, which closes Thursday.

The Philippine Team was headed by the Mathematical Society of the Philippines' Hazel Joy Shi, with Kerish Villegas as deputy team leader and Russelle Guadalupe as trainer.

They were joined by Biyo and Dr. Randolf Sasota, supervising science research specialist of the DOST-SEI.

