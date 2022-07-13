Contributed photos

MANILA - Far from the grandeur of Malacanang, former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Rodrigo Duterte have met in the latter's home in Davao City, contributed photos showed.

Duterte, who stepped down from office 2 weeks ago, received Arroyo and her companions in his house in what appeared to be a surprise visit. His common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña also welcomed Arroyo.

The Pampanga representative was also seen signing the back of a photograph and was eagerly chatting with the 77-year old Duterte.

According to details shared to the media, Arroyo and her company were supposed to leave already after being told that Duterte was already in his quarters but the latter insisted on personally meeting them instead.

She was supposedly in Davao to attend the birthday celebration of Bebot Dizon, a personal friend and ally.

ALLIES

While Arroyo's political party denied orchestrating the political partnership of now President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, it was evident that the former president successfully forged close ties with the Dutertes.

In February 2019, Arroyo had described Sara as "a rising star" in politics.

It could be recalled that in 2018, Arroyo snagged the House Speakership allegedly through the influence of the then Davao City mayor.

— With reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News