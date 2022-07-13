SOUTH KOREA -- Nakilahok ang Pilipinas sa 26th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival sa South Korea o BiFan sa pangunguna ng Film Development Council of the Philippines o FDCP. Ginaganap ang nasabing film fest simula July 7 na magtatapos sa July 17, 2022.

Ayon pa sa FDCP, ang BiFan na inilunsad taong 1997 ay isa sa malalaking film festival sa South Korea na nagsusulong ng genre films at taon-taong idinadaos kung saan kabilang ang mga pelikulang may temang horror, thriller, mystery at fantasy mula sa South Korea, East Asia at Southeast Asia.

(top) Ang PH delegation sa Philippine Cinema Night noong July 10, 2022 (bottom) Ang PH delegation sa B.I.G Opening Reception at Asian Film Night

Ngayong taon, dalawang (2) pelikulang Pilipino ang tampok sa 2022 BiFan tulad ng thriller film in black and white na ‘Reroute’ ni Lawrence Fajardo sa ilalim ng programang Adrenaline Rush habang ang 16-minute short film na ‘Clairvoyant’ ni John Luke Miraflor ay kabilang naman sa XL section ng festival.

“This is a huge opportunity to showcase our Filipino films and projects that represent horror and thriller genre films and prove that we can also excel in that aspect in an international film festival that specializes in that field. With this year's participation in the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, we hope that our filmmakers can discover more and gain experience in genre films and what the festival can offer,” sabi ni FDCP Chairperson at CEO Liza Diño.

Kasama si FDCP Division Manager Don Gervin Arawan sa 2022 BiFan Made in Asia Forum

Samantala, nakilahok din si FDCP Division Manager Don Gervin Arawan bilang isa sa mga panelist sa Made in Asia Forum noong July 10, 2022 kung saan tinalakay ng mga film industry professional at producers kung paano haharapin ang iba-ibang challenges sa industriya ng Asian film ngayong post-pandemic.