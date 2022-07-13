Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 1,604 new COVID-19 cases and no new death, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 14,862, the highest since April 22, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,723,014.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 637 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 10 to 12 is at 10.9 percent, Guido added.

The country's first COVID-19 infection was reported on Jan. 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,640.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,647,512.

From July 4 to July 10, the country tallied an average of 1,467 virus cases per day, which is 39 percent higher than the infections reported from the previous week, the DOH said.

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, around 15 million of whom have received their booster shots.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until July 15, Malacañang said. Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially on wearing face masks.

