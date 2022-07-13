Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday virtually met Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan in Malacañang, a video from state-run RTVM showed.

Marcos, who is no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, met Balisacan in the wake of food and fuel price hikes.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to release details of the meeting as of this story's posting, but Marcos on Tuesday also virtually met officials from the Department of Agriculture, which he temporarily heads.

National Economic and Development Authority's Balisacan earlier said the administration must enhance the country's agricultural sector through research and rely less on imports to attain food security.

The country's inflation in June quickened to 6.1 percent as food and fuel prices continued to rise.