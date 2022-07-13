President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. attends a mass at the San Miguel Parish Church on July 1, 2022. Also present during the mass were Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and several members of the Cabinet under the Marcos administration. Office of the President

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is now "free from all symptoms of COVID-19", based on the assessment of his lead doctor, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Marcos, who is on his sixth day of isolation, no longer has any cough, fever, clogged nose, or nasal itchiness, said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, citing the health bulletin released by his physician Dr. Samuel Zacate.

"Dr. Zacate gave the happy news that on the 5th and 6th day of his isolation, the President is now free from all symptoms of COVID-19," Angeles said in a press release.

“[He] told the President that that he still needs to complete his seven-day isolation as mandated by the health department’s protocol,” she added.



Marcos tested positive for the novel coronavirus in an antigen test, the Palace announced on Friday. His symptoms subsided as early as Tuesday, according to his doctor, said Angeles.

The President is "basically asymptomatic as of this time being" and could be released from isolation on Friday if his symptoms would not reappear in the next 24 hours, his doctor was quoted as saying by Angeles.

“The President’s vital signs are all within normal limit. He has no signs of respiratory distress and very comfortable,” the press secretary said, citing the health bulletin.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician," the official added.

Marcos attended his Cabinet meeting virtually on Tuesday.

This is the second time he caught COVID-19 after recovering from it in 2020.