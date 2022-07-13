Loren Legarda at the proclamation of the winning Senatorial candidates at the PICC on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Filipino students should learn about their fundamental rights, the impact of food wastage, agriculture, and entrepreneurial skills, among others, Sen. Loren Legarda said on Wednesday.

Legarda said she filed bills to include these in the curriculum.

The lawmaker said a school subject on the Bill of Rights under the 1987 Constitution would “promote human rights principles” among the younger generation.

Her “Zero Food Waste” bill meanwhile seeks to include in the curriculum the global and national good waste situation and how it could be addressed.

Legarda also wanted the following to be taught in schools.

Food forest gardening for senior high school and college students

Urban agriculture

Entrepreneurship for all school levels

Cultural education programs and activities

Culinary Heritage and Philippine Gastronomy for grade school and high school students

Legarda added that teaching students about natural resources would help the country address challenges brought about by climate change and pandemics.

“Nature-based solutions should be taught to every Filipino. These are solutions that protect, sustainably manage, or restore natural ecosystems," she said.

Young Filipinos must also be given ample knowledge and support when it comes to innovation, according to Legarda.

“We have to invest in knowledge economy and keep on advancing the competencies of our workforce by introducing them to software programming and other innovation capabilities," said the senator.

"This way, we create a workforce with highly specialized knowledge, making them more adept and qualified, which translates to higher compensation and higher probability of being hired by the world’s best technology companies,” she added.

Legarda gave the recommendations in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call for a review of the implementation of the K to 12 program.

Legarda has also filed a bill seeking an adjustment in the salary of teachers.

Schools must also be equipped with the needed resources, enough for them to withstand emergencies, she said.

“COVID-19-induced school closures and natural calamities shall continue to visit us. We should be able to build a more resilient education system," Legarda said.

"Short-term stop gap measures have proven insufficient, and we need to develop emergency preparedness plans that take into account long-term learning goals."

RELATED STORY