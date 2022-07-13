Watch more News on iWantTFC

From a framed signed jersey by Stephen Curry to a pair of Vans shoes, a Filipino American-led nonprofit recently held an auction in San Francisco to raise funds for underserved children in the philippines.

"We're fundraising for the over 100 college scholars for Project Pearls and these are the children who started with us from elementary and now are going to college," Project Pearls founder Melissa Villa noted.

Villa said the fundraiser earned more than $60,000. Since 2010, the organization has helped thousands of underserved Filipino children through education and food.

Project Pearls has teamed up with local small businesses and other nonprofits that believe in their mission of providing higher education to the children of the Philippines.

"The way we were able to survive through the pandemic was our community. With the grace of The City Eats - Atlas, they were able to raise funds as well as non-perishables that we were able to ship to the Philippines," Project Pearls treasurer Edylyn Lagapa said.

According to Villa, Project Pearls is heavily funded by hundreds of generous donors from around the world.

"Right now we’re serving over 25,000 meals a month to a community that lives on and off garbage. So we need everyone’s help because this community is more worried about dying from hunger than from Covid."

In Hayward, California, the Project Pearls team was joined by other volunteers who were sorting through boxes full of non-perishable items and school supplies. This is an event done every other month. LBC ships the items to the Philippines for free.

"From the Bay Area to Manila, to Bulacan, to Cavite for our kids," Villa said.

For more information on the organization or how to help, visit projectpearls.org.