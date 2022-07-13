The Department of Health has set-up a Dengvaxia-Dengue fast lane at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City in anticipation of the possible influx of dengvaxia-vaccinated patients who want to report their status to government doctors on March 5, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—A health reform advocate is not keen on re-evaluating the use of Dengvaxia vaccine despite a rise in dengue cases in the country.

According to Dr. Tony Leachon, the world's first vaccine for dengue fever can't re-enter the market due to "legal and regulatory impediments."

The Food and Drug Administration in 2019 revoked the certificates of product registration of Dengvaxia after Sanofi Pasteur failed to submit post-approval requirements.

Among post-marketing commitments that the French drug maker failed to submit are risk management plans, which are critical to public safety, he said.

"Kung hindi nila na-comply e wala tayong pag-uusapan kahit kailangan 'to. Kasi above all... first, do no harm to the patients," Leachon told TeleRadyo.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against health officials over claims the vaccine allegedly caused severe dengue symptoms in some recipients.

Instead of pushing the possible revival of Dengvaxia, Leachon said eradicating the breeding places of mosquitoes is still the most effective measure against dengue. He also called on massive clean-up of schools, workplaces and communities.

"Kasi itong Dengvaxia kahit maibalik mo, e meron ng stigma e," Leachon said.

"Why don't we address the other companies na nagma-market nito at ibalik ito sa merkado on a clean slate rather than force a product na hindi properly launched, walang social preparations ng mga tao, walang consent, walang due diligence," he added.

Leachon also warned that a renewed push of Dengvaxia "may dampen efforts of government to inspire people to do the boosters [for COVID-19]."

"So sa akin, itabi ho natin siya para hindi siya makagulo to the bigger problem that is facing the country," he said.

In a public briefing Monday, Dr. Rontgene Solante said it is "high time" for government to review the data and benefits of the Dengvaxia vaccine.

Latest data from the Department of Health showed the country's dengue cases had nearly doubled compared to last year.

A total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, according to the DOH's latest national dengue data as of June 25. The figure is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021.

The increase in dengue cases can be attributed to higher mobility of the population and the onset of the rainy season.

The Philippines in 2016 became the first nation to use Dengvaxia in a mass immunization program.

But controversy arose after Sanofi disclosed a year later that it could worsen symptoms for people not previously infected by the dengue virus.

The disclosure sparked a nationwide panic, with some parents alleging the vaccine killed their children.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

