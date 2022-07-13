Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said he has removed 2 employees from his agency who have bad attitude towards work.

Tulfo said the employees were from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Pasay City) and Tagbilaran City.

"Merong sinasabi naistress daw, dealing with poor people, the elderly, medyo nakukulitan, medyo hindi na maganda kanilang pakikitungo or attitude," he told ANC's Headstart.

(They say they were stressed after dealing with poor people, the elderly. They found them annoying and this led to their bad attitude.)

"Yung sa Tagbilaran naman very unfortunate she’s in our complaints section, tumatanggap ng reklamo tapos ganun ang attitude... She will have to undergo retraining."

(The employee in Tagbilaran, it's very unfortunate she’s in our complaints section. She receives complaints and yet that's the kind of attitude she has.)

Tulfo said he keeps on reminding his employees every week that "our job is to help these people."

In the same interview, Tulfo said he has promised his staff, "especially the 11,000 contract of service" workers that "they will have jobs until 2028 provided they will do their job."

"Wag naman tayo magtanggal ng tao kasi kasama yan sa pandemic recovery," he said. "As much as possible iwasan kasi everybody has to recover. Maghanap na lang ng ibang paraan."

(Let's not relieve people because this is part of pandemic recovery. We want to avoid it as much as possible because everybody has to recover. Let's just look for other ways.)