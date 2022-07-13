Nursing students attend physical classes at the Far Eastern University in Manila on February 23, 2022. Face-to-face classes for 3rd to 5th-year students resumed February 14 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and authorities mull over deescalating restrictions to alert level 1 this coming March. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) announced Wednesday it has lifted the moratorium that prohibited colleges and universities from offering nursing programs.

In an online press conference, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said the commission en banc decided to withdraw the 11-year-old moratorium after undertaking a “thorough” review that began “at the height” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The commission en banc, after a very thorough review and study of the moratorium on nursing, decided to lift the moratorium on nursing, based on an exhaustive discussion,” De Vera said.

In 2011, the commission imposed the moratorium due to an “oversupply” in nursing graduates.

Last year, a lawmaker from the House of Representatives called on CHED to lift the moratorium, citing a shortage in nurses at the country continued to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

— With a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO