Watch more News on iWantTFC

Vangie Cayanan was ecstatic upon receiving news that her removal from Canada has been deferred.

The undocumented Filipino worker was originally scheduled to be deported on Monday this week.

"Ibinalita na makahinga na po ako, makakatulog nang mahimbing, itigil ko po ang pag iimpake, tapos hindi muna ako mapapauwi. Parang binigyan po ako ng isang taon para makapag stay, hintayin yung resulta ng humanitarian [appeal]," Cayanan shared.

(They told me I can breathe a sigh of relief now, I can sleep again, I can stop packing, and I won't be asked to leave yet. It's like they gave me a year to stay and wait for the result of the humanitarian appeal.)

According to Cayanan’s lawyer, her deportation has been deferred for at least a year pending the assessment of her application for permanent residence to Canada under humanitarian and compassionate considerations.

"Noong una po sinabi nila diretso pa rin po ako mapauwi, tapos sinabi sa akin ng CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency) na received nila yung galing sa Immigration na deferred po daw ako tapos cancelled yong deportation," Cayanan noted.

(At first, they said I will still be asked to leave, and then the CBSA told me that they just received the notice from Immigration that I was deferred, that my deportation is cancelled.)

Cayanan entered Canada from the Philippines as a temporary foreign worker in 2010. She became undocumented after reporting that her two employers abused her. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter, Mckenna who was diagnosed with ADHD.

Migrante Alberta waged a campaign to stop the deportation of Cayanan. Within a couple of weeks, over 3,800 signed letters were sent to the Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser as well as Members of Parliament.

Cayanan is grateful for the support from the Filipino community.

"Salamat po sa mga sumuporta sa mga nagsign ng petition. Sa community, sa mga tao po, iba't ibang organization - maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat kasi kung hindi po dahil sa inyo, sa pagtulong sa akin sa pagpirma sa petition, hindi po yin papansinin ng Immigration at MP."

(Thank you to everyone who supported and signed the petition. To the community, the people and other organizations - thank you very much because if not for your help in getting the petition signed, Immigration and the MP will ignore my appeal.)

After the birth of Cayanan's daughter, she won an award from the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights for her work in fighting for healthcare access for children of undocumented parents. Cayanan, who volunteers for Migrante Alberta, said she will continue to fight for undocumented workers who are in the same situation as her.